Vietnamese-American Bui Thanh Hung pictured in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam police arrest US deportee on suspicion of murdering girlfriend
- Bui Thanh Hung, a Vietnamese-American, was arrested by police after allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a knife on May 7
- Hung was convicted of domestic violence in the US in 2010, and spent six years in a US prison before being deported to Vietnam in 2017
Topic | Vietnam
Vietnamese-American Bui Thanh Hung pictured in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in April 2018. Photo: Reuters