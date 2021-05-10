Motorcyclists pass a 1MDB hoarding at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian investment fund 1MDB sues global firms in effort to recoup $23 billion
- 1MDB filed six suits against nine entities and 25 individuals for various wrongdoings including fraud and conspiracy to defraud the fund
- Malaysian authorities are trying to track down money that was siphoned off from the troubled economic development fund
