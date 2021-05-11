Malaysian soldiers seen on patrol during an operation in Sabah state. Photo: Handout via EPA
Malaysia captures eight Abu Sayyaf militants with help from the Philippines
- The militants were arrested in Sabah state, where they fled in March because of military assaults on their bases in the southern Philippine province of Sulu
- Philippine military officials said it was ‘highly possible’ that the group was planning to carry out kidnappings for ransom in Malaysia
