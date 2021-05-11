Protesters hold up the three-finger salute during a demonstration against Myanmar’s military coup in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Myanmar marks 100 days since coup, as junta maintains pretence of control
- Dissent is no longer as visible since security forces began using live ammunition, but the resistance movement has organised widely and swiftly underground
- There are fears the country could now become a failed state, as its economy, education and health infrastructure near ‘the brink of collapse’
