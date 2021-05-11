A medical worker inoculates a woman with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination site in Manila on Friday. Photo: AP
Malaysia, Philippines among Southeast Asian economies struggling amid coronavirus resurgence
- Quarterly figures from the Philippines and Malaysia on Tuesday add to recent weaker signals from Indonesia and Thailand. All four nations have had virus surges
- Among the region’s biggest economies, only Singapore and Vietnam have shown year-on-year expansions in the first quarter
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker inoculates a woman with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination site in Manila on Friday. Photo: AP