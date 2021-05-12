The Taipei 101 building is seen among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg The Taipei 101 building is seen among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
The Taipei 101 building is seen among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore arrests couple over death of baby found dumped in Taiwan

  • The newborn baby was found in a Taipei recycling bin, with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached, in February 2019
  • Blood samples retrieved from the bathroom drain in the couple’s hotel room matched the baby’s DNA, police said at the time

Topic |   Singapore
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 3:03pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Taipei 101 building is seen among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg The Taipei 101 building is seen among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
The Taipei 101 building is seen among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE