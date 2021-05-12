The Taipei 101 building is seen among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore arrests couple over death of baby found dumped in Taiwan
- The newborn baby was found in a Taipei recycling bin, with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached, in February 2019
- Blood samples retrieved from the bathroom drain in the couple’s hotel room matched the baby’s DNA, police said at the time
Topic | Singapore
