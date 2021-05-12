A passenger pushes her luggage through the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport and terminal buildings to be closed after coronavirus outbreak
- The closure follows a growing Covid-19 cluster linked to a cleaner who had been deployed to Terminal 3
- The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,419
Topic | Coronavirus Singapore
