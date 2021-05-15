United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Government Spokesman Office via AP United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Government Spokesman Office via AP
United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Government Spokesman Office via AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand’s Prayuth Chan-ocha tells UN envoy he will not force back Myanmar refugees

  • Prime Minister Prayuth told Schraner Burgener that Thailand has prepared several areas to shelter refugees and provide medical treatment
  • The escalation of violence and the junta’s failure to restore order has led to fears that Myanmar could become a failed state

Topic |   Myanmar
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:15am, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Government Spokesman Office via AP United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Government Spokesman Office via AP
United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Government Spokesman Office via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE