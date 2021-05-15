Anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP
Japan to donate US$4 million in emergency food aid to crisis-hit Myanmar
- The aid, to be channelled through the UN World Food Programme, is expected to cover delivery of food to about 600,000 people in Yangon
- Tokyo has condemned the Myanmar military’s violent crackdown on peaceful protesters and called for a halt to violence
Topic | Japan
