Anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP
Anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Japan to donate US$4 million in emergency food aid to crisis-hit Myanmar

  • The aid, to be channelled through the UN World Food Programme, is expected to cover delivery of food to about 600,000 people in Yangon
  • Tokyo has condemned the Myanmar military’s violent crackdown on peaceful protesters and called for a halt to violence

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:48am, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP
Anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE