Taxi driver Wasan Sukjit shows off his protective Buddhist amulets. Photo: AFP
Thai taxi drivers turn to holy amulets to protect them from coronavirus

  • The tradition of collecting, buying and selling the amulets is so popular that Bangkok even has a dedicated market in its historic quarter
  • The government has shut the market whenever Covid-19 infections have spiked, due to the bazaar’s popularity among older Thais

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:02pm, 15 May, 2021

