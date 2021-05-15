Taxi driver Wasan Sukjit shows off his protective Buddhist amulets. Photo: AFP
Thai taxi drivers turn to holy amulets to protect them from coronavirus
- The tradition of collecting, buying and selling the amulets is so popular that Bangkok even has a dedicated market in its historic quarter
- The government has shut the market whenever Covid-19 infections have spiked, due to the bazaar’s popularity among older Thais
