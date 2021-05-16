Chocolate and other products is likely to get more expensive as palm oil prices rise 120 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
Chocolate to get more expensive as palm oil prices skyrocket
- The tropical oil is found in an array of products, including chocolate, pastries, soaps, lipstick and biofuel
- While there are alternatives like soybean oil and sunflower oil, prices for those have been rising too, increasing concern over global food inflation
Chocolate and other products is likely to get more expensive as palm oil prices rise 120 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock