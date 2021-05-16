Chocolate and other products is likely to get more expensive as palm oil prices rise 120 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock Chocolate and other products is likely to get more expensive as palm oil prices rise 120 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
Chocolate and other products is likely to get more expensive as palm oil prices rise 120 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
Chocolate to get more expensive as palm oil prices skyrocket

  • The tropical oil is found in an array of products, including chocolate, pastries, soaps, lipstick and biofuel
  • While there are alternatives like soybean oil and sunflower oil, prices for those have been rising too, increasing concern over global food inflation

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:48pm, 16 May, 2021

