Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP
Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At least seven dead after selfie attempt makes tourist boat capsize in Indonesia

  • Only eleven of the overloaded boat’s 20 passengers were rescued after it capsized in a reservoir on Java island, police said
  • Meanwhile, the crew of an Indonesian fishing trawler left ‘clinging to their vessel’ in bad weather have been rescued off Australia’s west coast

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:47pm, 16 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP
Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE