Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP
At least seven dead after selfie attempt makes tourist boat capsize in Indonesia
- Only eleven of the overloaded boat’s 20 passengers were rescued after it capsized in a reservoir on Java island, police said
- Meanwhile, the crew of an Indonesian fishing trawler left ‘clinging to their vessel’ in bad weather have been rescued off Australia’s west coast
Topic | Indonesia
Rescuers search for victims after a boat carrying 20 holiday-makers capsized on at a reservoir in Boyolali, Central Java. Photo: Handout/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)/AFP