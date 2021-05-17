French Insurer Axa’s subsidiary Asia Assistance has been the target of a ransomware attack, affecting operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Photo: Reuters French Insurer Axa’s subsidiary Asia Assistance has been the target of a ransomware attack, affecting operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
French Insurer Axa’s subsidiary Asia Assistance has been the target of a ransomware attack, affecting operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Cybersecurity
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cyberattack in Asian countries hits subsidiary of French insurance giant Axa

  • The attack affected Asia Assistance’s IT operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines
  • Last week US firm Colonial Pipeline was also attacked, forcing the shutdown of its network shipping petrol, diesel and aviation fuel

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:42am, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
French Insurer Axa’s subsidiary Asia Assistance has been the target of a ransomware attack, affecting operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Photo: Reuters French Insurer Axa’s subsidiary Asia Assistance has been the target of a ransomware attack, affecting operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
French Insurer Axa’s subsidiary Asia Assistance has been the target of a ransomware attack, affecting operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE