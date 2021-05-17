An ICU nurse treats a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thai prison cluster widens; New Zealand opens travel bubble with Cook Islands
- Thailand reported 9,635 new daily infections, the highest-single day increase since the pandemic began
- Elsewhere, India’s daily cases fell below 300,000 for the first time in weeks, while New Zealand has opened a travel bubble with the Covid-free Cook Islands
