A World Economic Forum logo is seen on a window in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: World Economic Forum cancels Singapore meeting, citing pandemic
- The Swiss-based organisation said ‘uncertainty around new variants’ and differing vaccine roll-out speeds were among the reasons for the decision
- The next annual meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022 at a location and date to be determined later this summer
