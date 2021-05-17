A World Economic Forum logo is seen on a window in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters A World Economic Forum logo is seen on a window in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: World Economic Forum cancels Singapore meeting, citing pandemic

  • The Swiss-based organisation said ‘uncertainty around new variants’ and differing vaccine roll-out speeds were among the reasons for the decision
  • The next annual meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022 at a location and date to be determined later this summer

ReutersBloomberg
Updated: 11:22pm, 17 May, 2021

