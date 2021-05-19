Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the “Singapore variant” could cause a third coronavirus wave in India. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: no truth to India news reports on ‘Singapore variant’, says health ministry
- Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the ‘new strain’ was dangerous to children and pushed for a halt in air services to the city state
- However, the B.1.617.2 variant he cited was actually the one first detected in India
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
