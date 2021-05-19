Harvested palm oil fruit are loaded onto a truck at an Indonesian plantation in East Kalimantan, Borneo. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s palm oil sector, Brazil’s soy farms drive illegal logging: US study
- In Indonesia, at least 81 per cent of forested land cleared to produce palm oil is estimated to be illegal, a report by a US group says
- The study says some 4.5 million hectares of forest – an area the size of Denmark – are felled on average annually in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia
