A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia reports record single-day spike in cases
- Malaysia logged 6,075 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began
- The nation’s richest state Selangor accounted for more than a third of caseload at 2,251 infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP