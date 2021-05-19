A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia reports record single-day spike in cases

  • Malaysia logged 6,075 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began
  • The nation’s richest state Selangor accounted for more than a third of caseload at 2,251 infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:56pm, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ulu Klang, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE