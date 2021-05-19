Some 8,000 residents of Mindat in Chin State sought safety outside the town, but now face starvation in the forests. Photo: Reuters/Handout Some 8,000 residents of Mindat in Chin State sought safety outside the town, but now face starvation in the forests. Photo: Reuters/Handout
Some 8,000 residents of Mindat in Chin State sought safety outside the town, but now face starvation in the forests. Photo: Reuters/Handout
Myanmar villagers fleeing anti-coup violence may starve in jungle amid supply shortages

  • Thousands of residents have left their homes as fighting rages between the military and anti-coup fighters in Chin State
  • As global condemnation of the coup continues, South Korean survivors of the Gwangju massacre are keeping Myanmar in their thoughts on the 41st anniversary of the uprising

ReutersPark Chan-kyong
Reuters  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 May, 2021

