Some 8,000 residents of Mindat in Chin State sought safety outside the town, but now face starvation in the forests. Photo: Reuters/Handout
Myanmar villagers fleeing anti-coup violence may starve in jungle amid supply shortages
- Thousands of residents have left their homes as fighting rages between the military and anti-coup fighters in Chin State
- As global condemnation of the coup continues, South Korean survivors of the Gwangju massacre are keeping Myanmar in their thoughts on the 41st anniversary of the uprising
Topic | Myanmar
