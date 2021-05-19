Singapore Airlines has cut jobs and deferred aircraft deliveries to help get it through the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Singapore Airlines plunges into US$3.20 billion annual loss amid weak travel demand
- The carrier filled just 13.4 per cent of passenger seats in the financial year ended March 31
- The company said it would issue S$6.2 billion of convertible bonds to help weather the coronavirus crisis
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
