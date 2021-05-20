A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Philippines’ coronavirus missteps could make it Asia’s economic ‘laggard’ as recovery seen among region’s slowest
- Over the last decade the Philippines had managed to harness its 109-million strong population to drive forward a consumption-led economy
- But the pandemic has exposed structural weaknesses that an outsourcing boom and remittances from legions of citizens working abroad papered over
Topic | The Philippines
A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP