A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines’ coronavirus missteps could make it Asia’s economic ‘laggard’ as recovery seen among region’s slowest

  • Over the last decade the Philippines had managed to harness its 109-million strong population to drive forward a consumption-led economy
  • But the pandemic has exposed structural weaknesses that an outsourcing boom and remittances from legions of citizens working abroad papered over

Topic |   The Philippines
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:20am, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A woman waits to be inoculated against Covid-19 in a cinema-turned-vaccination hub at a shopping centre in in Taguig, the Philippines, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE