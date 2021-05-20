A rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Wednesday. Photo: AP A rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Thais killed in Gaza rocket attack spotlight thousands from Thailand working in Israel

  • More than 18,000 Thais are registered as working in Israel, which hosts the second-largest number of overseas workers from Thailand after Taiwan
  • Rights groups say they often have inadequate housing, low salaries and are subject to unsafe working conditions – even when there isn’t a war on

Associated Press
Associated Press in Bangkok

Updated: 3:54pm, 20 May, 2021

A rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Wednesday. Photo: AP
