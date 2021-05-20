Delegates attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in 2019. Photo: AFP Delegates attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in 2019. Photo: AFP
Delegates attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in 2019. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore cancelled amid rise in Covid-19 cases

  • US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was expected to be among those attending the June 4–5 security summit
  • The decision comes three days after the World Economic Forum cancelled its annual meeting due to be held in the city state in August

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:06pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Delegates attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in 2019. Photo: AFP Delegates attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in 2019. Photo: AFP
Delegates attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE