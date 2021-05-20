Delegates attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in 2019. Photo: AFP
Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore cancelled amid rise in Covid-19 cases
- US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was expected to be among those attending the June 4–5 security summit
- The decision comes three days after the World Economic Forum cancelled its annual meeting due to be held in the city state in August
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
