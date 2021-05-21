Luong The Huy, the first openly gay candidate for Vietnam‘s National Assembly, poses with a book about LGBT issues in his office in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Vietnam’s first openly gay candidate sets sights on National Assembly seat in Sunday’s vote
- Luong The Huy, 32, wants to boost the voices of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, who have long felt discrimination in Vietnam
- But getting his name on the ballot in a communist, one-party state where fewer than one in 10 candidates are independents was no simple task
Topic | Vietnam
Luong The Huy, the first openly gay candidate for Vietnam‘s National Assembly, poses with a book about LGBT issues in his office in Hanoi. Photo: AFP