Resorts World Las Vegas on Las Vegas Boulevard. The Nevada Gaming Commission has granted licences to the US$4.3 billion resort and its Malaysia-based parent company, Genting Berhad PTC. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Genting get go ahead to open US$4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas development
- The first Resorts World-branded resort was a 200-room hotel opened in 1971 in Pahang, but the company now has properties across the globe
- Its Las Vegas resort, the first to open on the Strip in more than a decade, aims to be ‘the most sophisticated, state-of-art casino in the world’
