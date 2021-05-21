An anti-coup protester holds up a sign calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi Naypyidaw. File photo: AFP An anti-coup protester holds up a sign calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi Naypyidaw. File photo: AFP
Myanmar junta to dissolve Suu Kyi’s NLD party, step up security at China border

  • The military-backed Union Election Commission said the party would be disbanded due to allegations of fraud during last year’s polls
  • In recent days insurgents in Kachin and Shan States have targeted trucks carrying fuel imported from China

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:55pm, 21 May, 2021

An anti-coup protester holds up a sign calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi Naypyidaw. File photo: AFP
