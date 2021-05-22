Chinese vessels moored at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. File photo: PCG via EPA-EFE
South China Sea: Philippines, China hold ‘friendly and candid’ talks on maritime disputes
- The two sides also discussed the row over the 2019 sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel that abandoned the Filipino crew in the sea
- The talks come days after the Philippine Foreign Secretary Locsin likened China to ‘an ugly oaf’ for its behaviour in the waterway
Topic | The Philippines
