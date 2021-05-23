Local officials prepare a polling station ahead of upcoming elections in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Millions of Vietnamese vote despite coronavirus lockdowns affecting many provinces
- Fewer independent candidates than before are standing in the election for the 500-seat National Assembly, which is held every five years
- The Communist Party – one of the last ruling communist parties in the world – retains tight control over Vietnam and its media
