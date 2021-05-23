Local officials prepare a polling station ahead of upcoming elections in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters Local officials prepare a polling station ahead of upcoming elections in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Local officials prepare a polling station ahead of upcoming elections in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Millions of Vietnamese vote despite coronavirus lockdowns affecting many provinces

  • Fewer independent candidates than before are standing in the election for the 500-seat National Assembly, which is held every five years
  • The Communist Party – one of the last ruling communist parties in the world – retains tight control over Vietnam and its media

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:40pm, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Local officials prepare a polling station ahead of upcoming elections in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters Local officials prepare a polling station ahead of upcoming elections in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Local officials prepare a polling station ahead of upcoming elections in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE