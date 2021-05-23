A protester waves the National League for Democracy flag while others take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: AFP A protester waves the National League for Democracy flag while others take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: AFP
A protester waves the National League for Democracy flag while others take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar junta suspends more than 125,000 teachers for opposing coup

  • Myanmar’s education system was already one of the poorest in the region – and ranked 92 of 93 countries in a global survey last year
  • Meanwhile, a gun battle erupted on Sunday between Myanmar security forces and an alliance of armed ethnic groups in Muse, bordering China

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:37pm, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester waves the National League for Democracy flag while others take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: AFP A protester waves the National League for Democracy flag while others take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: AFP
A protester waves the National League for Democracy flag while others take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE