Rescuers help injured passengers after a train crash Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Rescuers help injured passengers after a train crash Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
More than 200 injured after metro trains collide in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur

  • The metro light rail trains collided in an underground tunnel close to the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, officials said
  • Forty-seven people were severely hurt and 166 others sustained minor injuries, said district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:14am, 25 May, 2021

