Rescuers help injured passengers after a train crash Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
More than 200 injured after metro trains collide in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur
- The metro light rail trains collided in an underground tunnel close to the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, officials said
- Forty-seven people were severely hurt and 166 others sustained minor injuries, said district police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah
Topic | Malaysia
