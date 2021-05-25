Workers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim for burial at a cemetery in Malaysia. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Coronavirus: Malaysians warned of ‘vertical surge’ in cases; curbs reimposed in Melbourne
- A top health official said Malaysians should prepare for the worst as the country reported a record 7,289 new daily infections
- Elsewhere, opinion polls showed vaccine hesitancy has risen sharply in Thailand , just weeks away from the start of a mass inoculation programme
