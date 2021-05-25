A man gets a swab test for Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE A man gets a swab test for Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: fury in Malaysia as new surge in cases swamps health system

  • Experts call for stronger measures to avert the collapse of the health system after efforts to revive a man at a quarantine centre failed, leading to his death
  • Despite a state of emergency imposed in January, PM Muhyiddin’s government has been seen as struggling to rein in the infections, triggering outcry

Reuters
Updated: 6:59pm, 25 May, 2021

