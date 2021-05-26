A lintel originally from the Nong Hong Sanctuary in Thailand is displayed during a ceremony to return it. Photo: AP
Ancient Thai religious items make ‘sacred journey home’ decades after being stolen
- The 680kg antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand about half a century ago then donated to the US city of San Francisco
- The ancient sandstone slabs date back to the 9th and 10th centuries and had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum
