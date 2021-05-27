Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Melbourne to enter snap lockdown; Malaysia’s outbreak leaking into Thailand
- Some 5 million residents in Melbourne and Victoria state will spend a week indoors as more cases of the variant first detected in India are recorded
- Elsewhere, the Philippines will allow some children to receive the Pfizer jab, while Malaysia is seeking cases of the virus crossing the border into Thailand
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE