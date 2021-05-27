Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Melbourne to enter snap lockdown; Malaysia’s outbreak leaking into Thailand

  • Some 5 million residents in Melbourne and Victoria state will spend a week indoors as more cases of the variant first detected in India are recorded
  • Elsewhere, the Philippines will allow some children to receive the Pfizer jab, while Malaysia is seeking cases of the virus crossing the border into Thailand

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:24am, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
Drivers in a line of cars wait to take Covid-19 tests in Melbourne. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE