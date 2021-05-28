A Vietnamese health worker labels a sample tested for coronavirus. Photo: Reuters A Vietnamese health worker labels a sample tested for coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
A Vietnamese health worker labels a sample tested for coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Christian mission cluster at the heart of Ho Chi Minh City outbreak; Japan poised to extend state of emergency

  • Vietnam has officially recorded 6,356 coronavirus cases, including 1,492 imported case and 46 deaths since the pandemic began
  • The Japanese government faces opposition at home over hosting the Tokyo Olympics, with critics suggesting it could become a superspreader event

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:15pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Vietnamese health worker labels a sample tested for coronavirus. Photo: Reuters A Vietnamese health worker labels a sample tested for coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
A Vietnamese health worker labels a sample tested for coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE