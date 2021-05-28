A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia set for two-week total lockdown; Christian mission cluster at the heart of Ho Chi Minh City outbreak

  • Only essential services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown, which will last till June 14
  • Vietnam has officially recorded 6,356 coronavirus cases, including 1,492 imported case and 46 deaths since the pandemic began

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:55pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE