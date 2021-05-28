A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysia set for two-week total lockdown; Christian mission cluster at the heart of Ho Chi Minh City outbreak
- Only essential services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown, which will last till June 14
- Vietnam has officially recorded 6,356 coronavirus cases, including 1,492 imported case and 46 deaths since the pandemic began
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker conducts a Covid-19 test in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AFP