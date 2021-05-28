Residents on the outskirts of Yangon wait in line to receive bags of rice distributed by the World Food Programme. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup has caused prices to rise, leaving millions unable to buy food
- Livelihoods have been lost after strikes and factory closures, while fuel prices have skyrocketed
- Price hikes have hit remote areas particularly hard – near the Chinese border in Kachin state, rice is almost 50 per cent more expensive
Topic | Myanmar
Residents on the outskirts of Yangon wait in line to receive bags of rice distributed by the World Food Programme. Photo: AFP