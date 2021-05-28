The financial industry used to be the main driver of office demand in Singapore, taking up almost half of new space between 2004 and 2014. Photo: Bloomberg The financial industry used to be the main driver of office demand in Singapore, taking up almost half of new space between 2004 and 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
The financial industry used to be the main driver of office demand in Singapore, taking up almost half of new space between 2004 and 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Tech firms are flocking to Singapore, filling up CBD offices once dominated by banks

  • Easy access to funding for tech firms including start-ups makes city state an appealing destination
  • US and Chinese tech giants are capitalising on its position as a gateway to Southeast Asia’s smartphone-savvy population

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:21pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The financial industry used to be the main driver of office demand in Singapore, taking up almost half of new space between 2004 and 2014. Photo: Bloomberg The financial industry used to be the main driver of office demand in Singapore, taking up almost half of new space between 2004 and 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
The financial industry used to be the main driver of office demand in Singapore, taking up almost half of new space between 2004 and 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE