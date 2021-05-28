A string of Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Myanmar’s Yangon in March. File photo AP A string of Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Myanmar’s Yangon in March. File photo AP
A string of Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Myanmar’s Yangon in March. File photo AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar sentences 28 people to 20 years in jail for torching Chinese-run factories

  • The offenders had targeted a shoe plant and a garment factory in Yangon
  • Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power and arrested Suu Kyi, with daily protests and strikes against the junta

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:40pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A string of Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Myanmar’s Yangon in March. File photo AP A string of Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Myanmar’s Yangon in March. File photo AP
A string of Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Myanmar’s Yangon in March. File photo AP
READ FULL ARTICLE