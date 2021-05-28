A string of Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Myanmar’s Yangon in March. File photo AP
Myanmar sentences 28 people to 20 years in jail for torching Chinese-run factories
- A string of mainly Chinese-financed businesses were torched during unrest in Yangon in March
- Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power and arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, with daily protests and strikes against the junta
