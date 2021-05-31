A photo taken in 2009 shows Remy Daillet, who was arrested on Sunday in Malaysia as part of an investigation into the kidnapping of a child in April. Photo: AFP
Malaysian police question conspiracy theorist wanted in France for abducting girl
- The eight-year-old child, identified as Mia, was taken in mid-April from her grandmother’s home in France by men working for her mother
- Investigators believe Remy Daillet, known to police as a proponent of extremist conspiracy theories, may have helped organise the abduction
Topic | France
