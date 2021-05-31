Motorists wearing masks to protect against coronavirus in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Motorists wearing masks to protect against coronavirus in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Motorists wearing masks to protect against coronavirus in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to test entire population of 13 million

  • The southern metropolis is expecting to carry out a mass testing programme that will see 100,000 tests each day
  • The Ministry of Health said it had detected a new Covid-19 variant comprising characteristics from both the British and Indian strains of the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 7:46am, 31 May, 2021

