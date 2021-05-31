Motorists wearing masks to protect against coronavirus in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to test entire population of 13 million
- The southern metropolis is expecting to carry out a mass testing programme that will see 100,000 tests each day
- The Ministry of Health said it had detected a new Covid-19 variant comprising characteristics from both the British and Indian strains of the virus
