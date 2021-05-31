Motorists wear face masks in Hanoi, Vietnam, amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Vietnam tightens restrictions as cases surge; tough choices loom for Malaysia’s doctors
- Ho Chi Minh City is expecting to carry out 100,000 tests each day, as it implemented social distancing on Monday for the first time since last April
- Meanwhile, Malaysia’s worsening outbreak may force doctors to choose who receives treatment in intensive care, according to the country’s health chief
