Motorists wear face masks in Hanoi, Vietnam, amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE Motorists wear face masks in Hanoi, Vietnam, amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Motorists wear face masks in Hanoi, Vietnam, amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Vietnam tightens restrictions as cases surge; tough choices loom for Malaysia’s doctors

  • Ho Chi Minh City is expecting to carry out 100,000 tests each day, as it implemented social distancing on Monday for the first time since last April
  • Meanwhile, Malaysia’s worsening outbreak may force doctors to choose who receives treatment in intensive care, according to the country’s health chief

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:03pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Motorists wear face masks in Hanoi, Vietnam, amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE Motorists wear face masks in Hanoi, Vietnam, amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Motorists wear face masks in Hanoi, Vietnam, amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE