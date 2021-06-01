Protesters in school graduation gear take part in a demonstration in Yangon earlier this year against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar junta reopens schools as teachers, students resist call to return to classrooms
- The junta insisted schools open on Tuesday after a year’s absence because of Covid-19, but many educators had already decided they would stay away
- Meanwhile, the military has used artillery and helicopters against anti-junta militias in the country’s east, eyewitnesses said, forcing residents to flee
Topic | Myanmar
