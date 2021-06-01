Protesters in school graduation gear take part in a demonstration in Yangon earlier this year against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: AFP Protesters in school graduation gear take part in a demonstration in Yangon earlier this year against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: AFP
Protesters in school graduation gear take part in a demonstration in Yangon earlier this year against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar junta reopens schools as teachers, students resist call to return to classrooms

  • The junta insisted schools open on Tuesday after a year’s absence because of Covid-19, but many educators had already decided they would stay away
  • Meanwhile, the military has used artillery and helicopters against anti-junta militias in the country’s east, eyewitnesses said, forcing residents to flee

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Yangon

Updated: 10:19pm, 1 Jun, 2021

