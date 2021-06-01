Former CNN correspondent Maria Ressa. Photo: Reuters Former CNN correspondent Maria Ressa. Photo: Reuters
Philippine journalist and Duterte critic Maria Ressa has cyber libel charge dismissed

  • Ressa, the chief executive of news website Rappler, remains free on bail after being convicted on another charge of cyber libel that could see her jailed for six years
  • Ressa says the charges are payback for her criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies, including his war on drugs that has killed thousands of people

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:06pm, 1 Jun, 2021

