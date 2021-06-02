A protester holds a poster featuring Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in April. Photo: Handout/Facebook via AFP A protester holds a poster featuring Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in April. Photo: Handout/Facebook via AFP
A protester holds a poster featuring Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in April. Photo: Handout/Facebook via AFP
Asean
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Asean leaders to visit Myanmar amid divisions within bloc over response to coup

  • Last-minute logistical and diplomatic impediments could derail the planned trip by the Asean chair and secretary general, four diplomatic sources said
  • It comes more than five weeks after Asean leaders announced a ‘five-point consensus’ on Myanmar that has yet to be implemented

Reuters
Reuters in Jakarta/Bangkok

Updated: 10:14am, 2 Jun, 2021

