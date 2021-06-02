A customer pays after receiving an order from a Tiki.vn delivery rider in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Bloomberg A customer pays after receiving an order from a Tiki.vn delivery rider in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Bloomberg
Vietnam’s booming e-commerce sector sparks feeding frenzy among online shopping giants

  • The government is aiming for online shopping to account for 10 per cent of Vietnam’s retail sales – and as much as 50 per cent in major cities – by 2025
  • Home-grown retailers are competing for customers with start-ups backed by Shopee, JD.com, Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus and Amazon.com, to name a few

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:00pm, 2 Jun, 2021

