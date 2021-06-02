Philippine citizens queue to be vaccinated in Manila. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Rodrigo Duterte urges public to get vaccinated after Philippines misses targets; Vietnam resumes flights
- ‘Let us all keep in mind that the vaccine will not only protect you from the virus, it will also protect your loved ones,’ Philippine president said
- Meanwhile, Vietnam’s health minister said Russia has agreed to provide it with 20 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V this year
