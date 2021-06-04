Members of staff at the KL Fertility Centre in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the egg freezing procedure. Photo: AFP Members of staff at the KL Fertility Centre in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the egg freezing procedure. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s egg-freezing ban forces women to head abroad for fertility treatment

  • A growing number of women have been travelling overseas to get their eggs frozen, as people in the work-obsessed city state increasingly delay having children
  • Now calls are growing for authorities to loosen the rules on egg freezing in a bid to help boost one of the world’s lowest birth rates

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Singapore

Updated: 1:55pm, 4 Jun, 2021

