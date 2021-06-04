Members of staff at the KL Fertility Centre in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the egg freezing procedure. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s egg-freezing ban forces women to head abroad for fertility treatment
- A growing number of women have been travelling overseas to get their eggs frozen, as people in the work-obsessed city state increasingly delay having children
- Now calls are growing for authorities to loosen the rules on egg freezing in a bid to help boost one of the world’s lowest birth rates
Topic | Singapore
